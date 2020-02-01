Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Brandon Lee Ross was arrested Jan. 30 on charges of two Ector county warrants for sexual assault of a child and online harassment with identifying info.
Hayden Thomas Tewey was arrested Jan. 30 on charges of resisting arrest search or transport and disorderly conduct/language.
Incidents reported to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
A criminal mischief was reported Jan. 24 in Marshall when a vehicle was damaged.
The burglary of a building was reported Jan. 30 in Hallsville when power tools were stolen.
The theft of a firearm was reported Jan. 30 in Hallsville when a handgun was stolen.
A theft was reported Jan. 30 in Marshall when a game camera and windows were stolen.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Kolby Devon McGlothia, 19, of Marshall was arrested Jan. 30 on charges associated with miscellaneous traffic offenses.
Felicia Kay Hawkins, 39, of Marshall was arrested Jan. 30 on charges of driving while license invalid and no liability insurance.
Carlos Demon Harris, 35, of Marshall was arrested Jan. 30 on charges of displaying wrong registration sticker.
Corvette Trenise Alford, 37, of Little Rock, Ark. was arrested Jan. 30 on possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 2, more than 400 grams.
George Allen Johnson, 38, of Little Rock, Ark. was arrested Jan. 30 on possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 3, more than 400 grams.
Antwon Rashard Williams, 37, of Little Rock, Ark. was arrested Jan. 30 on possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 2, more than 400 grams and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 4 grams and less than 200 grams.
Johnathan Gonzales-Castillo, 23, of Marshall was arrested Jan. 30 on a Harrison County warrant and driving while license invalid.
Jovani Alberto Salazar, 22, of Marshall was arrested Jan. 31 on expired vehicle registration and violation of open container law.
Incidents reported to the Marshall Police Department
A possession of a controlled substance was reported Jan. 30 on East End/Loop 390.
The burglary of a coin operated machine was reported Jan. 30 on 42020 Victory Drive/Abrahams.
Theft over $750, less than $2,500 was reported Jan. 30 in the 100 block of North Alamo Boulevard.
A theft more than $500, less than $1,500 was reported in the 1700 block of North East End Boulevard.