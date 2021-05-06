Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Ricci Lynn Boss was arrested May 5 on charges of violation of probation/driving while intoxicated third or more.
Chance Hunter Davis was arrested May 5 on a Wood County warrant for assault causes bodily injury.
Richardo Delegarza Jr. was arrested May 5 on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility.
Crystal Ednisha Hearon was arrested May 5 on possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia.
Dalyn Rashayd Hill was arrested May 5 on charges of no drivers license and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Lonnie Wayne Martin was arrested May 5 on two counts of criminal negligent homicide.
Dayton Reed Mize was arrested May 5 on charges of resisting arrest search or transport, assault causes bodily injury family violence, criminal mischief, more than $2,500, less than $30,000, disorderly conduct, speeding, two counts of failure to maintain financial responsibility, two counts of driving while license invalid, failure to drive in a single lane and disregard red light.
Gerald G. Turner was arrested May 5 on charges of criminal non-support.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Jamarcus Brandell Davis was arrested May 5 on multiple MPD warrants for traffic violations.
Eddie Floyd Hill Jr. was arrested May 5 on charges of possession of marijuana under 2 ounces and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Ryan Keith Pena was arrested May 5 on a Bowie County warrant for possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 2, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
Wayneisha Shawnclay Reed was arrested May 5 on assault family/house member impeding breath/circulation, speeding, cut in after passing and no drivers license.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
The unlawful carrying of a weapon was reported May 5 in the 1000 block of South East End Boulevard.
An assault was reported May 5 on West Grand and MLK.
An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported May 6 in the 800 block of South Washington Avenue.
Devin Jamal Robinson was arrested May 5 on possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.