Arrests and incidents from the Marshall Police Department and Harrison County Sheriff's Department are now available.

 Special to the News Messenger

Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department

Ricci Lynn Boss was arrested May 5 on charges of violation of probation/driving while intoxicated third or more.

Chance Hunter Davis was arrested May 5 on a Wood County warrant for assault causes bodily injury.

Richardo Delegarza Jr. was arrested May 5 on charges of failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Crystal Ednisha Hearon was arrested May 5 on possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia.

Dalyn Rashayd Hill was arrested May 5 on charges of no drivers license and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Lonnie Wayne Martin was arrested May 5 on two counts of criminal negligent homicide.

Dayton Reed Mize was arrested May 5 on charges of resisting arrest search or transport, assault causes bodily injury family violence, criminal mischief, more than $2,500, less than $30,000, disorderly conduct, speeding, two counts of failure to maintain financial responsibility, two counts of driving while license invalid, failure to drive in a single lane and disregard red light.

Gerald G. Turner was arrested May 5 on charges of criminal non-support.

Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

Jamarcus Brandell Davis was arrested May 5 on multiple MPD warrants for traffic violations.

Eddie Floyd Hill Jr. was arrested May 5 on charges of possession of marijuana under 2 ounces and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Ryan Keith Pena was arrested May 5 on a Bowie County warrant for possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 2, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.

Wayneisha Shawnclay Reed was arrested May 5 on assault family/house member impeding breath/circulation, speeding, cut in after passing and no drivers license.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

The unlawful carrying of a weapon was reported May 5 in the 1000 block of South East End Boulevard.

An assault was reported May 5 on West Grand and MLK.

An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported May 6 in the 800 block of South Washington Avenue.

Devin Jamal Robinson was arrested May 5 on possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

