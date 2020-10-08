Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Whitney Joe Turner, 28, was arrested Oct. 5 on multiple charges associated with MPD warrants.
Norman Kashun Williams, 38, was arrested Oct. 6 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michael Wayne Murry, 50, was arrested Oct. 6 on charges of evading arrest detention, fail to ID fugitive intent give false info, traffic incident/violation, resist/arrest search or transportation and multiple warrants issued by other agencies.
Eric Arlo Sheridan, 42, was arrested Oct. 6 on charges of obstructing emergency telephone and assault causing body injury family member.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A warrant issued by another agency was served Oct. 6 in the 600 block of Nathan Street.
A theft under $100 was reported Oct. 6 in the 1400 block of East Houston Street.
An assault causes bodily injury family member was reported Oct. 6 in the 3000 block of North East End Boulevard.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Paul Elton Griffin was arrested Oct. 6 on a Gregg County warrant on violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Falondria Maquis Oliver was arrested Oct. 6 on a Gregg County warrant on assault causes bodily injury and disorderly conduct.
Jose Israel Saucedo was arrested Oct. 6 on charges of driving while intoxicated BAC more than .15.
Michael Anthony Violante was arrested Oct. 6 on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
No incidents were reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.