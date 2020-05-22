Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Stanley Edmonson, 63, of Marshall was arrested May 20 on charges of drunkeness.
Eddie Floyd Hill, 19, of Marshall was arrested May 21 on charges of possession of marijuana more than 2 ounces, less than 4 ounces.
Tyra Shantel Valentine, 21, of Marshall was arrested May 21 on charges of simple assault.
Juan Pablo Andujar, 28, of Marshall was arrested May 21 on charges of driving while license invalid with previous conviction.
Jodie Jermaine Allen, 37, of Marshall was arrested May 21 on miscellaneous traffic violations.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A theft of property more than $2,500, less than $30,000 was reported May 20 in the 1500 block of East Grand.
Credit card/debit card abuse with the elderly was reported May 20 in the 4900 block of Victory Drive.
Theft under $100 was reported May 20 in the 1700 block of North East End Boulevard.
Drunkeness was reported May 20 in the 1300 block of East Grand.
A criminal trespass card was reported May 20 in the 100 block of Country Club Drive.
An unlawful carry handgun license holder was reported May 21 in the 1600 block of North East End Boulevard.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Salvador Sanchez Jr. was arrested May 20 for driving while intoxicated BAC more than .15.
John Bradley Weed Jr. was arrested May 20 for possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 2, less than 28 grams.
Joshua Warren Westberry was arrested May 20 for violation of probation/indecency with a child sexual contact and violation of probation/aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Darrell Wayne Whisenhunt was arrested May 20 on a parole violation and driving while intoxicated third or more.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
A burglary of a habitation was reported May 19 in Waskom when an ipad and jewelry was stolen.