Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Patrick Neil Durden, 52, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana between two and four ounces, speeding 10 percent above the speed limit, driving without a license and driving without liability insurance on Sunday.
- Caprina Mechell Mahaffey, 41, of Marshall, was arrested and charged with theft of property between $100 and $750 on Friday.
- Leon Matthew McVay, 19, of Marshall, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one between one and four grams, minor possession of tobacco and possession of dangerous drugs on Sunday.
- Kimberly Angel Tamez, 30, of Marshall was arrested and charged with abandoning/endangering a child criminal negligence, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one between one and four grams and possession of drug paraphernalia on Sunday.
Laura Katelyn Tamez, 26, of Marshall was arrested and charged with abandoning/endangering a child criminal negligence on Sunday.
Bobby Williams III, 26, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury/family violence, evading arrest detention and resisting arrest, search or transport on Saturday.
Gary Travis Atwood, 51, of Marshall was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia on Friday.
Randy Rashad Evans, 32, of Marshall was arrested and charged with running a stop sign, driving with an expired vehicle registration, driving with no valid drivers license and driving with no liability insurance on Sunday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Possession of drug paraphernalia, 2000 block of Olive Street, Friday
- Fraud use/possession of identifying information, 3400 block of East End
- Avenue, Saturday
- Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, 1800 block of Alexander
- Street, Saturday
- Evading arrest detention, 400 block of East Pinecrest Drive, Saturday
- Unauthorized use of vehicle, 800 block of Wrandott Street, Sunday
- Possession of drug paraphernalia, 1800 block of Brook Street, Sunday
- Minor in possession of tobacco, Blanche and East Grande streets, Sunday
Criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000, 700 block of Cross Street, Sunday
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office:
- Keyaira Damonshae Kimble, 22, of Shreveport was arrested and charged with rop/organized retail theft between $750 and $2,500 on Friday.
Raunel Luna, 26, of Marshall was arrested and charged with public intoxication and resisting arrest, search or transport on Saturday.
- Keineka Danisha Robinson, 26, of Shreveport was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/theft of property between $750 and $2,500 on Friday.
- Shaun Paul Lawson, 31, of Longview was arrested and charged with two counts of capias pro fine/criminal trespass on Friday.
- Mikel Lee Richardson, 47, of Hallsville was arrested on a TDCJ warrant for parole violation on Saturday.