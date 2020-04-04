Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Lauren Kimberly Kirkland, 36, of Marshall was arrested March 2 on charges of theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A burglary of a habitation was reported April 2 in the 2100 block of South Street.
A theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions was reported April 2 in the 1700 block of North East End Boulevard.
No reports were received by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.