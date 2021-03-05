Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Leslie Kay Wheeler was arrested March 4 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Kalin Gregory Wiley was arrested March 4 on charges of burglary of a building.
There were no incidents reported by HCSO.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A theft of property more than $750, less than $2,500 was reported March 4 in the 2700 block of Norwood Street.
An animal bite was reported March 4 in the 800 block of S. Washington Ave.
No arrests were reported by the Marshall Police Department.