Emergency lights at night

Arrests and incidents from the Marshall Police Department and Harrison County Sheriff's Department are now available.

 Alex_Schmidt

Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department

Leslie Kay Wheeler was arrested March 4 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.

Kalin Gregory Wiley was arrested March 4 on charges of burglary of a building.

There were no incidents reported by HCSO.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

A theft of property more than $750, less than $2,500 was reported March 4 in the 2700 block of Norwood Street.

An animal bite was reported March 4 in the 800 block of S. Washington Ave.

No arrests were reported by the Marshall Police Department.

