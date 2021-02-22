Editor’s note: Due to extended illnesses at HCSO, these police reports span several weeks.
Incidents reported by Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
A weapons violation was reported Feb. 14 on Page in Longview when a complainant stated husband came to residence with weapon on the intent to harm.
An assault took place Feb. 15 on Noonday in Hallsville when a complainant was assaulted by boyfriend.
A theft was reported Feb. 14 in Cain Cemetery in Longville when a fireplace insert totaling $4,000 was stolen from a house under construction.
A weapons violation was reported Feb. 14 on Cooks in Marshall when a complainant was threatened by several individuals with weapons at residence.
A burglary was reported Feb. 9 on Nolan in Longview when jewelry was stolen from residence.
A theft was reported Feb. 13 on PR 1331 in Marshall when a camper trailer was stolen from property.
Animal cruelty was reported Feb. 19 on FM 1997 when animals were abandoned outside in extremely frigid temps.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Austin Reid Beal was arrested Jan 13 on a Bexar Co. warrant for terroristic threat, unlicensed carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia and a Kerr Co. warrant for terroristic threat against a public servant.
Alejandro Beltran was arrested Jan. 13 on possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 2, less than 1 gram.
Marlin Bernard Hawkins was arrested Jan. 13 on charges of theft of a firearm, unlawful carrying a weapon and possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Edgar Hernandez was arrested Jan. 13 on charges of evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, no driver’s license, failure to maintain a single lane and defective equipment.
Damarcus Dejuan McCowan was arrested Jan. 13 on charges of theft of firearm.
Keylon Remond Moore was arrested Jan. 13 on charges of tampering/fabricating physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 2, less than 1 gram, theft of property, more than $2,500, less than $30,000, speeding 10 percent above posted and deadly conduct discharge firearm.
Michael Terrell Countee was arrested Jan. 14 on charges of unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana more than 2 ounces, less than 4.
Trent Jason McKee was arrested Jan. 14 on charges of no seat belt and DWI third.
Thomas Rex Henkel was arrested Jan. 14 on charges of violation of probation on a Hernando County warrant for sexual assault of a child.
Eli Barrett Orms was arrested Jan. 14 on charges of DWI second.
Terrell Kevion Owens was arrested Jan. 14 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram and tampering with evidence.
Dawn Renee Kiser was arrested Jan. 14 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
James Khyire Stephens was arrested Jan. 15 on charges of tampering/fabricating physical evidence and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Coreyia Dejuan Wilbert was arrested Jan. 16 on charges of agg. assault with a deadly weapon.
Wesley Raynell Pearson was arrested Jan. 18 on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, fail to ID fugitive, resist arrest and a Louisiana parole violation.
Michael Lee Jackson was arrested Jan. 19 on charges of assault causes bodily injury.
Melvin Leonary Spencer was arrested Jan. 19 on charger of assault causes bodily injury.
Stephen David Kramer was arrested Jan. 19 on charges of abandon endanger child imminent danger.
Dontray Veon Nelson was arrested Jan. 19 on charges of driving with license invalid, multiple charges on evading arrest detention with vehicle, resisting arrest and assault peace officer/judge.
Miesha Lashan Robinson was arrested Jan. 19 on charges of organized retail theft.
Juan Jose Flores-Guittieriez was arrested Jan. 20 on possession of child pornography.
Denver Chadd Langley was arrested Jan. 20 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 4 grams, less than 20 grams.
Joshua Victor Wendel was arrested Jan. 20 on charges of evading arrest detention w/vehicle.
Brian William Johnson was arrested Jan. 21 on charges of failure to ID.
Tyrone Junior Ephraim was arrested Jan. 21 on charges of DWI second.
Shadarious Carr was arrested Jan. 23 on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle and tampering fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair.
Mikel Lee Richardson was arrested Jan. 23 on charges of criminal mischief, more than $100, less than $750, tampering/fabricating physical evidence and theft of property, more than $100, less than $750.
Martin Ventura Lauriano was arrested Jan. 23 on charges of public intoxication.
Kimberly Michelle Francis was arrested Jan. 23 on charges of false alarm or report and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Tabias Ke’Unte Turnipseed was arrested Jan. 23 on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle and tampering fabricating physical evidence.
Claisandra Montrise Mcvea was arrested Jan. 24 on charges of failure to ID fugitive and theft of property, more than $750, less than $2,500.
Brandon Scott Calhoun was arrested Jan. 25 on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Brandon Lee Turner was arrested Jan. 25 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams and a Lindale PD warrant.
Christian Miguel Soto was arrested Jan. 26 on charges of murder and a Gregg County warrant for possession controlled substance penalty group 1, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
William Cory Smith was arrested Jan. 26 on a Smith County warrant.
Tyler Kyle Truehitt was arrested Jan. 26 on charges of failure to ID fugitive.
Rodrick Darnell Carter was arrested Jan. 27 on a Wood Co. warrant for theft of property.
Nero Brown Miles was arrested Jan. 27 on charges of authorized use of a vehicle.
Taylor James Christensen was arrested Jan. 27 on assault causes bodily injury family violence.
Laquita Shanta Johnson was arrested Jan. 27 on charges of possession of marijuana under 2 ounces.
Kristie Kayla Ritter was arrested Jan. 28 on multiple Panola County warrants.
Tiffany Lee Baker was arrested Jan. 28 on charges of possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
Rebecca Lynn Brown was arrested Jan. 28 on two MPD warrants and assault by contact.
Jessica Megan Ellis was arrested Jan. 28 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram and theft of property, more than $100, less than $750.
Jacob Lee Childers was arrested Jan. 29 on charges of DWI, BAC greater than .15.
Jason DeWayne Kindley was arrested Jan. 29 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams, two charges of tampering/fabricating physical evidence and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
Stephen Carey Shiflett was arrested Jan. 29 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams, evading arrest detention with a vehicle, two Lakeway PD warrants and a parole violation.
Cobie Ray Elliott was arrested Jan. 30 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 grams and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Monica Renee Alvarez was arrested Jan. 31 on a Smith Co. warrant and a Tyler DPS warrant for drugs.
Ariunna Deshun Sauls was arrested Jan. 31 on charges of criminal trespass.
Michael Lewis Blanchette was arrested Feb. 1 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram and possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Romondrick Fitzpatrick was arrested Feb. 2 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 2, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Adrian Darrius Mayhorn was arrested Feb. 2 on charges of theft of firearm and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Mallory Claire Cohee was arrested Feb. 2 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, possession of marijuana, more than 4 grams, less than 5 pounds, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 2, more than 4 grams, less than 400 grams, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 3, less than 28 grams, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 2, more than 4 grams, less than 400 grams.
Jason Lee Martin was arrested Feb. 2 on charges of possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Tatitanna Meiln Thomas was arrested Feb. 2 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ronald Alan White was arrested Feb. 3 on a Jefferson Parish, La. warrant.
Patrick Desario Garrett was arrested Feb. 5 on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Matthew Elliot Speegle was arrested Feb. 5 on on charges of DWI BAC greater than .15.
Nathan James Turnbaugh was arrested Feb. 6 on charges of murder.
Toni Denise Hillin was arrested Feb. 6 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tammie Jo Bartlett was arrested Feb. 7 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams and tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
Terian Dewayne Anderson was arrested Feb. 8 on charges of criminal trespass.
Franklin Edward Johnson Jr. was arrested Feb. 10 on charges of assault causes bodily injury.
Jordan Christopher Martin was arrested Feb. 10 on charges of agg. assault with a deadly weapon and prohibited weapon.
Andre Treylynn Jones was arrested Feb. 10 on charges of failure to maintain a single lane.
Joe David Scott Jr. was arrested Feb. 11 on charges of displaying fictitious motor vehicle registration.
Natalie Brooke Allums was arrested Feb. 11 on two charges of DWI, BAC greater than .15.
Ztavious Marquese Sadler was arrested Feb. 11 on charges of burglary of a habitation.
Colton Ray Strnad was arrested Feb. 11 on charges of criminal trespass.
Dylan Brennan Thomas was arrested Feb. 11 on charges of criminal trespass, unauthorized use of a vehicle, burglary of building and driving while intoxicated.
Rickey Lyn Haddock Sr. was arrested Feb. 12 on charges of DWI, BAC greater than .15.
Lauren Shae Tamplin was arrested Feb. 15 on charges of operation of a vehicle with expired registration, speeding and failure to use turn signal.
Gary Lee Webb Jr. was arrested Feb. 19 on charges of disorderly conduct.
Matthew Joseph Ball was arrested Feb. 20 on charges of agg. assault with a deadly weapon.
Roy Lee Waits II was arrested Feb. 20 on charges of assault by contact.
Alejandro Torres-Aguilar was arrested Feb. 20 on charges of assault causes bodily injury family violence.
Sean Robert Milligan was arrested Feb. 20 on charges of burglary of a habitation.
Anthony Dean Stonewalter was arrested Feb. 20 on charges of burglary of a habitation.
Tanya Anderson Ross was arrested Feb. 20 on charges of assault by contact.
Katrina Renee Belt was arrested Feb. 21 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams and tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair investigation.
Kiara Lacora Silmon was arrested Feb. 21 on charges of unsafe speed and possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Christopher Andrew Rosen was arrested Feb. 21 on charges of interfering with public duties.
Brent Lee Burney was arrested Feb. 21 on charges of possession of a dangerous drug, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces and possession of drug paraphernalia.