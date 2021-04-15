Emergency lights at night

Incident and arrests from the Harrison County Sheriff's Department and Marshall Police Department are now available.

 Alex_Schmidt

Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department

Keith Dewey Cartwright was arrested April 14 on charges of possession of controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 4 gram, less than 200 gram.

Sandy Jean Flood was arrested April 14 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Troy Joseph Powell was arrested April 14 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.

Arah Marie Shepherd was arrested April 14 on charges of assault of public servant, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief more than $750, less than $2,500 and driving while intoxicated.

Joshua Lee Victery was arrested April 14 on charges of criminal trespass.

No arrests or incidents were reported by the Marshall Police Department.

