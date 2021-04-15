Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Keith Dewey Cartwright was arrested April 14 on charges of possession of controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 4 gram, less than 200 gram.
Sandy Jean Flood was arrested April 14 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Troy Joseph Powell was arrested April 14 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
Arah Marie Shepherd was arrested April 14 on charges of assault of public servant, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief more than $750, less than $2,500 and driving while intoxicated.
Joshua Lee Victery was arrested April 14 on charges of criminal trespass.
No arrests or incidents were reported by the Marshall Police Department.