Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Johnathon Brian Savage, 35, of Marshall, was arrested for three Marshall PD warrants.
Marqus Damion Courtney, 21, of Marshall was arrested on a HCSO warrant.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A theft of property more than $2,500 under $30,000 was reported March 18 in the 6000 block of South East End Boulevard.
A burglary of vehicles was reported March 18 in the 6000 block of South East End Boulevard.
The fraud use of ID info was reported March 18 on Cherrywood Circle.
A burglary of habitation was reported March 18 in the 1300 block of Evans Street.
The burglary of a vehicle was reported March 18 in the 1900 block of Gail Drive.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Issac Duane Terrell was arrested March 18 for aggravated assault date/family/housemember with a weapon.
Trevor Lynn Driskell was arrested March 18 for criminal trespass.
Keon Albert Johnson was arrested March 18 on tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and evading arrest detention.
Jeffery Mac Martin was arrested March 18 on possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Jacob Daniel Nandin was arrested March 18 on charges of speeding, 10 percent or more above posted speed limit and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
No incidents were reported for the past 24 hours.