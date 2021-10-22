Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Jamiquai Ekwan Taivon Smith Hall, 22, of Longview was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces, traffic incident/violation and two warrants (issued by other agency) on Wednesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Theft under $100, 1300 block of East Pinecrest Drive, Wednesday
- Warrant (issued by other agency), 2100 block of West Pinecrest Drive, Wednesday
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Lashonda Lasalle Brown-Nesbitt, 43, of Marshall was arrested and charged with br/driving while intoxicated third offense or more, driving while license suspended or revoked and drive onto/from controlled access highway where prohibited on Wednesday.
- Kamrun Paul Evans, 22, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with speeding, speeding 10 percent or more above posted speed and assault causes bodily injury family violence on Wednesday.
- Joshua Long, 38, of Hallsville was arrested and charged with speeding 10 percent or more above posted speed, safety seat not secured, assault causes bodily injury family violence and criminal mischief causing damage between $750 and $2,500 on Wednesday.