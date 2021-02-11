Emergency lights at night

Incidents and arrests by the Marshall Police Department and the Harrison County Sheriff's Department are now available.

 Alex_Schmidt

Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department

A burglary was reported Feb. 9 on Country Club Lane in Marshall when a chainsaw and a Yeti cooler were stolen.

No arrests were reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.

Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

Bobbie Lynn Graham, 38, was arrested Feb. 8 on unknown charges.

Charles Vashun Woolen, 31, was arrested Feb. 9 on charges of drunkenness.

Kendrick Lamar Murry, 41, was arrested Feb. 9 on charges of criminal mischief, more than $100, less than $750.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

Drunkenness was reported Feb. 9 on West Houston/Wood.

Theft of property, more than $100, less than $750 was reported Feb. 9 in the 1300 block of East Pinecrest.

Criminal mischief was reported Feb. 9 in the 400 block of East Burleson Street.

