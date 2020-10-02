Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Tom Curtis Johnson, 38, was arrested Sept. 30 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported Sept. 30 in the 1500 block of East Crockett Street.
A theft under $100 was reported Sept. 30 in the 1300 block of East Pinecrest Drive.
A theft of property more than $100, less than $750 was reported Sept. 30 in the 700 block of Cox Road.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Thomas Asa Harbarger was arrested Sept. 30 on a Federal warrant from the U.S. Marshal’s service.
Susan Rachel Roy was arrested Sept. 30 on a violation of probation/manufacturing delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams and manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
Vernon Robert Wynn III was arrested Sept. 30 on charges of fail to ID fugitive intent give false info and three DeSoto Parish warrants for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, assault causes bodily injury and robbery.