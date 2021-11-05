Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Michael William Daughtry, 48, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault of a family/household member with previous conviction on Thursday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm, 600 block of North Bolivar Street, Wednesday
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Caitlin Annette Smith, 22, of Joshua was arrested and charged with violation of probation/unauthorized use of a vehicle and violation of probation/possession of identifying info on Wednesday.