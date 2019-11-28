Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Damariae Malikk Moody, 18, of Marshall was arrested Nov. 26 for charges of expired vehicle registration, no valid driver’s license and failure to maintain finance responsibility.
Arnold Otto French, 48, of Marshall, was arrested Nov. 26 on charges of speeding, no driver’s license and a Marion County warrant.
Shane Mikel Morris, 21, of Marshall, was arrested Nov. 26 on charges for two probation warrants, assault class A bodily injury, theft — Class B and Class A theft.
Charles Vershaun Woolen, 30, of Marshall, was arrested Nov. 26 on charges of criminal mischief and public intoxication.
No incidents were reported by the Marshall Police Department.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Robert Baker was arrested Nov. 26 on charges of driving while intoxicated.
William Ryan Fason was arrested Nov. 26 on charges of a rider not being secured by a safety belt, failure to drive in a single lane and driving while intoxicated third or more.
Daleion Jamar Currington was arrested Nov. 26 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
Eli Rodney Fisher was arrested Nov. 26 on charges of displaying a fictitious motor vehicle registration.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
A theft was reported Nov. 25 on two pistols possibly stolen from a residence in Shadowood.
The burglary of a vehicle was reported Nov. 26 when money and a medal desk was stolen and a window was damaged at Camp Fern.
A theft was reported Nov. 26 when a welder, trailer and chainsaw was stolen from Coleman Road.
Criminal mischief was reported Nov. 26 when damage to a residence from a bullet occurred on Gainsville Road. There was no one home at the time and it was unknown what direction it came from.