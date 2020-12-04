Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department
A display fictitious license plate, possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported Dec. 4 on Interstate 20.
Possession of controlled substance penalty group 2, 1 gram and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported Dec. 3 on Grand and Bishop in Marshall.
A warrant arrest was reported Dec. 3 on Grand and Bishop in Marshall.
Evading arrest with vehicle was reported Dec. 3 on Hwy. 59 North in Marshall.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department
Christy Taylor Durkee was arrested Dec. 3 on charges of possession of a controlled substance penalty group 2, less than 1 gram and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Madison Paige Laduke was arrested Dec. 3 on charges of theft of property, more than $100, less than $750 and three MPD traffic related warrants.
Lisa Marie Schu-Wilson was arrested Dec. 3 on charges of credit card or debit card abuse and multiple no drivers license charges.
Crystal Marie Wiltse was arrested Dec. 3 on charges of evading arrest detention with vehicle and two MPD traffic warrants.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
No arrests reported in the past 24 hours.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported Dec. 3 on Louisiana/Poplar.
A traffic incident/violation was reported Dec. 3 on West Grand and Ward.
Criminal mischief more than $100, less $750 was reported Dec. 4 in the 800 block of Wood Street.