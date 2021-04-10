Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Treylon Devon Perkins, 22, of Marshall was arrested Thursday for a traffic incident or violation.
Krishaee Chantelle Turner, 23, of Marshall was arrested Thursday for a warrant issued by another agency.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A traffic incident or violation was reported on Thursday on East End Blvd. N.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Chelsea Anne Davis was arrested on Thursday for driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest, search or transport.
William Joseph Feazell Jr. was arrested on Thursday for possession of a controlled substance.
Uriel Baez Gomez was arrested on Thursday for driving while intoxicated.
Cassidy lee McCarty was arrested on Thursday for possession of a controlled substance.