Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Daniel Fredrick Bancook, 64, was arrested Nov. 16 on charges of theft of property, more than $100, less than $750.
Laura Alice Heddin, 52, was arrested Nov. 16 on charges of theft of property, more than $100, less than $750.
Daniel Keith West, 31, was arrested Nov. 16 on charges of disorderly conduct.
Rodolfo Moreno, 54, was arrested Nov. 17 on charges of driving while intoxicated 2nd.
Barnard Dewayne Miles, 42, was arrested Nov. 16 on charges of criminal mischief more than $100, less than $750 and resist arrest search or transport.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Randall Albert Stanley, Jr. was arrested Nov. 16 on charges of revocation of probation/assault causes bodily injury.
Taylor Nicole Truehitt was arrested Nov. 16 on charges of revocation of probation/injury child/elderly/disable with intent.
Randall Cooper Wells was arrested Nov. 16 on charges of revocation of probation/prohibition of weapons.