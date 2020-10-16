Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Thomas Cole Giddens was arrested Oct. 14 on charges of possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia, unsafe speed and speeding 47 mph in a 35 mph school zone.
Lloyd Jackson Alexander Maxey was arrested Oct. 14 on two charges of violation of probation/burglary of a building.
Jesus Salaiz IV was arrested Oct. 14 on charges of burglary of a habitation.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
An ID theft was reported Oct. 14 in Longview when ID info used to obtain a cell phone.
An assault family violence was reported Oct. 14 in Diana when a man was assaulted by a girlfriend.