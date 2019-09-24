Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Larry Darel Dukes, 60, of Marshall was arrested on charges of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram in a drug-free zone, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between one and four grams and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group three measuring less than 28 grams on Friday.
- Nathan William Coleman, 33, of Longview was arrested on charges of theft and criminal trespass card issued on Friday.
- Kenneth Lamonthe Pierson, 42, of Longview was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault family violence on Friday.
- Eric Damon Dones, 39, of Wills Point was arrested on a Dallas County warrant on Saturday.
- Ada Susaine Wintle, 33, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass Saturday.
- Tony Cedric Jackson, 59, of Waskom was arrested on a charge of discharging firearm on Saturday.
- Jayton Markel Sanders, 19, of Marshall was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two measuring between four and 400 grams and minor in possession on Saturday.
- Kerry James Morris, 34, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of criminal nonsupport on Sunday.
Incidents reported to the Marshall Police Department
- Assault family violence, 100 block of Stonecreek Drive, Friday
- Criminal mischief, 1500 block of Norwood Street, Friday
- Burglary of vehicle, 200 block of North East End Boulevard, Friday
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, 1100 block of West Grand Avenue, Friday
- Aggravated assault of a date/family/household member with a weapon, 500 block of University Avenue, Saturday
- Assault family violence, 600 block of South Allen Boulevard, Sunday
- Assault causes bodily injury family member, 400 block of Southside Drive, Sunday
- Motor vehicle theft, 300 block of I-20 East, Sunday
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Harold James Anderson, 69, of Harleton was arrested on two charges of aggravated assault of a date/family/household member with a weapon.
- Tina Ann Hudson, 43, of Carthage was arrested for revocation of probation/possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces on Friday.
- Leslie Kay Wheeler, 38, of Marshall was arrested on a charge of criminal nonsupport on Saturday.
- Nikishama Lamae Woodkins, 22, of Marshall was arrested for violation of probation/evading arrest detention with a vehicle on Friday.
- Kevin Lee Gant, 44, of Hallsville was arrested on a charge of public intoxication on Saturday.
- Vickers V. Haynes Jr., 20, of Shreveport was arrested for revocation of probation/failure to identify giving false/fictitious info on Friday.
- Tracy Wayne Horton, 46, of Harleton was arrested on charges of assault of a public servant, driving while license invalid, defective equipment and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Friday.
Incidents reported to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Burglary of a building, Marshall, Friday: Window A/C unit stolen.
- Terroristic threat, Hallsville, Friday: Student made threat towards another student.
- Theft of property, Longview, Sunday: Disabled vehicle stolen from I-20 shoulder.
- Burglary of building, Longview, Monday: Cash and cigarettes stolen from store.