Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
A theft was reported on April 28 in Waskom when two weapons were reported missing from a residence after repair work was done.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Carl Dwain Dunn was arrested April 28 for two counts of agg. assault date/family/housemember with a weapon.
Sean Christian Hines was arrested April 29 for criminal nonsupport.
Mary Ann Robinson was arrested April 29 for violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Destini Monet Joyce Hyder, 21, of Marshall, was arrested April 29 on charges of assault family violence and class B criminal mischief.
Julian Ramon Oliver, 21, of Marshall was arrested April 29 on charges of burglary of a habitation intend other felony.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A burglary of a habitation intend other felony was reported April 29 in the 1200 block of Summitt Street.
A simple assault was reported April 30 in the 700 block of Compress Street.