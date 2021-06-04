Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Gerardo Torres Abundiz was arrested June 3 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
Jimi Blaine Gallington was arrested June 3 on charges of displaying a fictitious license plate.
Linda Louise Hickman was arrested June 3 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
Joe Freddie Pitts was arrested June 3 on charges of fail to ID fugitive intent to give false info, evading arrest detention with a vehicle and two Bastrop PD warrants for murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Nicholas Nicodeamus Prugel was arrested June 3 on numerous Gregg County warrants for forgery of a financial instrument, credit card/debit card abuse, forgery of government documents and fraudulent use of possessing identifying info.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Alton Baze Green was arrested June 3 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Eddie Floyd Hill Jr. was arrested June 3 on a MPD warrant for no driver’s license.
Myeshia Ebonie McAllen was arrested June 3 on a MPD warrant for disorderly conduct.
Justin Thomas Langford was arrested June 4 on charges of DWI first offense.
Gary Lee Webb Jr. was arrested June 3 on charges of criminal trespass habitation.
Brian Christopher Workman was arrested June 3 on charges of terroristic threat cause fear of imminent danger.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A theft of property more than $100, less than $750 was reported June 3 at Walmart.
A traffic incident/violation was reported June 3 at Norwood/Van Zandt.
A miscellaneous incident was reported June 4 on Houston Street.