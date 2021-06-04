504402789

Arrests and incidents from the Marshall Police Department and Harrison County Sheriff’s Department are now available.

 Special to the News Messenger

Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department

Gerardo Torres Abundiz was arrested June 3 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.

Jimi Blaine Gallington was arrested June 3 on charges of displaying a fictitious license plate.

Linda Louise Hickman was arrested June 3 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.

Joe Freddie Pitts was arrested June 3 on charges of fail to ID fugitive intent to give false info, evading arrest detention with a vehicle and two Bastrop PD warrants for murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Nicholas Nicodeamus Prugel was arrested June 3 on numerous Gregg County warrants for forgery of a financial instrument, credit card/debit card abuse, forgery of government documents and fraudulent use of possessing identifying info.

Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

Alton Baze Green was arrested June 3 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.

Eddie Floyd Hill Jr. was arrested June 3 on a MPD warrant for no driver’s license.

Myeshia Ebonie McAllen was arrested June 3 on a MPD warrant for disorderly conduct.

Justin Thomas Langford was arrested June 4 on charges of DWI first offense.

Gary Lee Webb Jr. was arrested June 3 on charges of criminal trespass habitation.

Brian Christopher Workman was arrested June 3 on charges of terroristic threat cause fear of imminent danger.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

A theft of property more than $100, less than $750 was reported June 3 at Walmart.

A traffic incident/violation was reported June 3 at Norwood/Van Zandt.

A miscellaneous incident was reported June 4 on Houston Street.

