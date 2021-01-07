Emergency lights at night

Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff's Office and the Marshall Police Deparment.

 Alex_Schmidt

Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

An assault was reported Jan. 6 in Hallsville when a subject was struck by a family member.

A missing person was reported Jan. 6 in Marshall when Allen Shaver was reported missing by his dad.

An assault was reported Jan. 6 in Marshall when a subject reported being thrown to the floor by her boyfriend.

A theft was reported Jan. 6 in Longview when a 2018 Honda Motorcycle was stolen with a black/white purple brake cover.

Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department

Nina E. Learned was arrested Jan. 6 on charges of disorderly conduct.

Porsche Nicole Williams was arrested Jan. 6 on charges of theft of property more than $50, less than $500.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

Burglary of vehicles was reported Jan. 6 in the 2200 block of Calvert Drive.

Burglary of vehicles was reported twice Jan. 6 in the 1100 block of Scenic Lane.

Criminal mischief $100, less than $750 was reported Jan. 6 in the 3500 of North Indian Springs Drive.

An assault family violence was reported Jan. 6 in the 700 block Jasper Drive.

No arrests were reported by the Marshall Police Department.

