Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
An assault was reported Jan. 6 in Hallsville when a subject was struck by a family member.
A missing person was reported Jan. 6 in Marshall when Allen Shaver was reported missing by his dad.
An assault was reported Jan. 6 in Marshall when a subject reported being thrown to the floor by her boyfriend.
A theft was reported Jan. 6 in Longview when a 2018 Honda Motorcycle was stolen with a black/white purple brake cover.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Nina E. Learned was arrested Jan. 6 on charges of disorderly conduct.
Porsche Nicole Williams was arrested Jan. 6 on charges of theft of property more than $50, less than $500.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Burglary of vehicles was reported Jan. 6 in the 2200 block of Calvert Drive.
Burglary of vehicles was reported twice Jan. 6 in the 1100 block of Scenic Lane.
Criminal mischief $100, less than $750 was reported Jan. 6 in the 3500 of North Indian Springs Drive.
An assault family violence was reported Jan. 6 in the 700 block Jasper Drive.
No arrests were reported by the Marshall Police Department.