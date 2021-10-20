Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Michael Che Jones, 42, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Sunday.
- Rhonda Joyce Blalock-Green, 46, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Monday.
- Timothy Shanta Brown, 43, of Marshall was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest search or transport on Monday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Criminal trespass, 700 block of West Houston Street, Monday
- Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm, intersection of Houston and Doty, Monday
- Resisting arrest search or transport, 2200 block of Kay Drive, Monday
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Tammy Dickeson Certain, 53, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated third offense or more on Monday.