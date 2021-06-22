Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Lakendrick Deontae Rugley was arrested June 21 on charges of evading arrest detention with previous conviction.
Marlos Antonio Stoker was arrested June 21 on charges of violation of probation/unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance penalty group, less than 1 gram.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Larry James Groneberg was arrested June 21 on charges related to two MPD warrants for no liability insurance and no valid driver’s license.
James Lewis Knox was arrested June 21 on charges of driving while license invalid.
Courtney Demond Washington, 36, was arrested June 21 on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Jessie James Washington III, 38, was arrested June 21 on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A terroristic threat causes fear of imminent danger was reported June 21 in the 1700 block of Brook Street.
An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported June 21 in the 2700 block of Karnack Highway.