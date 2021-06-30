Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Stephen Joe Anderson was arrested June 29 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Chris Earl Bowman was arrested June 29 on charges of driving while intoxicated BAC less than .15.
Demorres Trevard Howard was arrested June 29 on charges of driving while intoxicated third or more.
Christopher Michael King was arrested June 29 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Aliyah J. Rodney was arrested June 29 on charges of public intoxication.
Jennifer Anita Simon was arrested June 29 on charges of DWI class B misdemeanor.
Bobby Dale Starr was arrested June 29 on multiple Marion County warrants for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts of deadly conduct and terroristic threat.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Lashonda Lashalle Nesbit was arrested June 29 on charges of resisting arrest search or transport and driving while intoxicated third or more.
Incidents made by the Marshall Police Department
An evading arrest detention was reported June 29 in the 1100 block of East Pinecrest Drive.
Driving while intoxicated third or more was reported June 29 on North Bishop/West Rusk Street.