Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
A theft was reported July 8 on Talley Road when a drill and charger was stolen.
A theft was reported July 9 on Lansing Switch when a subject obtained a loan with stolen ID.
A theft was reported July 9 on Highway 43 when a .22 pistol was stolen.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
David Wesley Dennis was arrested July 9 on a Gregg County warrant for theft of property more than $2,500 two more previous convictions.
Jason Mikel McGahee was arrested July 9 on a charge of violation on probation/accident involving injury.
Lonnie Earl Reason was arrested July 9 on a WPD warrant and terroristic threat of family/household.
Antwone Dewayne Richardson was arrested July 9 on charges of agg. assault causes seriously bodily injury and assault causes bodily injury.
Dwayne Patrick Rusk was arrested July 9 on charges of sex offenders duty to register life and online solicit minor sex conduct.
Arrest made by the Marshall Police Department
Anna Marie Kyle, 32, of Marshall, was arrested July 9 on two MPD warrants.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
An animal bite was reported July 9 in the 100 block of Washington Street.
A credit card/debit card was reported July 9 in the 200 block of West Houston Street.
A theft of property more than $100, less than $750 was reported July 9 in the 800 block of East Grand Avenue.
A theft under the $100 was reported July 9 in the 1600 block of Sedberry.
A criminal mischief was reported July 9 in the 1200 block of Melanie Street.