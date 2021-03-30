Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Clayton James Lewis, 37, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for assault causing bodily injury to a family member and escape from custody.
Kevin Lee Jackson, 24, of Marshall was arrested Friday for unlicensed carrying of a firearm, possession of marijuana and nine traffic incidents or violations.
Evelio Juarez Carrizalez, 41, of Marshall was arrested Friday for driving while intoxicated the second time.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Burglary of a vehicle was reported on Thursday.
Failure to identify a fugitive/intent to give false information was reported on Thursday on W Grand Ave.
Traffic incident or violation was reported on Friday on W Rusk and Young.
Escape from custody was reported on Friday on S Allen Blvd.
Driving while intoxicated for the second time was reported on Friday on Field St.
Duty on striking fixture/ highway landscape was reported on Friday on W Pinecrest Dr.
Inactive assault was reported on Sunday on N East End Blvd.
Inactive animal bite was reported on Sunday on Bridlepath and Jasper.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Hunter Robert Wilson Atchley was arrested Friday for burglary of habitation and unauthorized use of motor vehicle.
Kendal Paig Curry, was arrested on Friday for burglary of habitation.
William Lee Ellsworth was arrested Saturday for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Phillip Wayne Hargis was arrested on Thursday for driving while intoxicated.
Tayanna Marie Webb was arrested on Friday for assault causing bodily injury to a date, family or household member.