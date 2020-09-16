Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
A theft was reported Sept. 15 in Longview when a license plate was stolen from a truck.
An unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported Sept. 14 when a subject’s 2005 truck was taken from a parking lot.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Dawayne Dashun Carlisle was arrested Sept. 11 on violation of probation/engaging in organized criminal activity.
Charlene Chappell Keigi was arrested Sept. 14 on charges of murder.
Brian Keith McAlister was arrested Sept. 13 on charges of a parole violation and a Gregg County warrant.
Jessica Deshae Medford was arrested Sept. 12 on charges of criminal trespass, resisting arrest search or transport and a Rusk County warrant.
Jermaine Delonzo Moore was arrested Sept. 11 on charges of driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest search or transport.
Joe Junior Parks III was arrested Sept. 11 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
William Starr Robb was arrested Sept. 11 on charges of criminal trespass.
Joshua Lee Victery was arrested Sept. 13 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal trespass.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Credit card or debit card abuse was reported Sept. 14 in the 200 block of East Pinecrest Drive.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Shanekqua Shantal Clough, 29, was arrested Sept. 14 on charges of criminal mischief, more than $2,500, less $30,000, no valid drivers license, excessive noise and parking in prohibited area.
Randy Damon Butler, 38, was arrested Sept. 14 on charges of criminal mischief, more than $2,500, less than $30,000.
Damarcus Demond Armstrong, 34, was arrested Sept. 14 on an other agency warrant.
Stacy Dewayne Hayes, 46, was arrested Sept. 14 on a Harrison County warrant.
Christopher Maurice King, 46, was arrested Sept. 15 on charges of no liability insurance and expired drivers license.