Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department

  • Deidra Palmer Thomson, 40, of Marshall was arrested and charged with a traffic incident or violation, and a warrant issued by another agency on Friday.
  • Bennie Edward Pierce, 48, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Friday.
  • James Edward Epps, 66, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury to a family member on Saturday.
  • Tiffany Nicole Williams, 37, of Marshall was arrested and charged with simple assault on Sunday.
  • Kevin Deshawn Smith, 19, of Marshall was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Sunday.
  • Trey Roshad Green, 28, of Marshall was arrested on an MPD Class C Warrant on Monday.

