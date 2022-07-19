Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Deidra Palmer Thomson, 40, of Marshall was arrested and charged with a traffic incident or violation, and a warrant issued by another agency on Friday.
- Bennie Edward Pierce, 48, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Friday.
- James Edward Epps, 66, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury to a family member on Saturday.
- Tiffany Nicole Williams, 37, of Marshall was arrested and charged with simple assault on Sunday.
- Kevin Deshawn Smith, 19, of Marshall was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Sunday.
- Trey Roshad Green, 28, of Marshall was arrested on an MPD Class C Warrant on Monday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Recovery of stolen vehicle was reported on Friday on Addibelle Steet.
- Criminal trespass was reported on Friday on S Washington Ave.
- Assault causes bodily injury was reported on Saturday on Fair St. and MLK Blvd.
- Criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30K, was reported on Saturday on Holland St.
- Simple Assault was reported on Sunday on Elysian Fields Ave.
- Assault family violence was reported on Sunday on John Reagan St.
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported on Sunday on Bledsoe St.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported on Sunday on E Bowie St.
- Theft of property between $100 and $750 was reported on Sunday on N Bolivar St.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Brandon Rex Chastain, 29, of Harleton was arrested and charged with assault of a peace officer on Saturday.
- Saniah Nicole Fuller, 19, of Dallas was arrested and charged with deadly conduct, discharged of a firearm on Saturday.
- Melissa Jean Griffin, 51, of Longview was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, search or transport and evading arrest or detention on Sunday.
- Berdette Wayne Hightower, 51, of Longview was arrested and charged with assault family member, and on a Gregg County warrant for possession on Sunday.
- Pareshkumar Patel, 50, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Friday.