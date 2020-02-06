Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff's Office
Christopher Wade McFarland was arrested Feb. 4 for detective equipment/tail light.
Jimmy Gerald Duck was arrested Feb. 4 for criminal trespass and terroristic threat of family/household.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff's Office
A criminal mischief was reported in Longview Feb. 3 when trees were cut without permission.
A criminal mischief was reported in Longview Feb. 4 when tires were cut on a vehicle.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Rebecca Ann Reyna, 34, of Brownsville was arrested Feb. 4 for public intoxication.
Steven Harold Burns, 59, of Marshall was arrested Feb. 4 for ficticious registration and open container law.
Jaquil Margue Wilkins, 23, of Marshall was arrested Feb. 4 on multiple Marshall PD warrants including no valid DL, no liability insurance, speeding and theft of a firearm.
Kevin Scott Barrix, 47, of Red Oak was arrested Feb. 4 on charges of assault on a public servant, criminal trespass card issued, resisting arrest search/transport, public intoxication and remaining on premise class C.
Trey Lavert Valentine, 23, of Marshall was arrested Feb. 5 on charges of tampering with physical evidence and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
Anthony Jamel Anderson, 30, of Marshall was arrested Feb. 4 on charges of driving with license invalid, no liability insurance and a Harrison County warrant.
Tyler Rashad Hooper, 23, of Marshall was arrested Feb. 5 on possession of a controlled substance, unlawfully carrying a weapon and possession of marijuana.
Jalon Dewayne Mitchell, 23, of Marshall was arrested Feb. 5 on possession of controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Isaiah Michael Johnson, 23, of Marshall was arrested Feb. 5 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A theft more than $750, less than $2,500 was reported Feb. 3 in the 700 block of Bergstrom Place.
A traffic incident/violation was reported Feb. 4 at Ida/Sledge.
A remaining on premise was reported Feb. 4 in the 800 block of North Washington.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported Feb. 4 in the 600 block of West Grand Avenue.
A possession of drug paraphernalia was reported Feb. 4 at North Alamo and East Austin Streets.