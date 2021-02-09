Emergency lights at night

Arrests and incident reported by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department and Marshall Police Department are now available.

 Alex_Schmidt

Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

A burglary was reported Feb. 8 on Gayle Lane when a vehicle was taken from a garage.

A theft was reported Feb.8 on Page Road when game cameras were stolen from residence.

An online solicitation of a minor was reported Feb. 8 in Hallsville when a 12- year-old female in a chat room was asked for explicit pictures from an 18-year-old.

An assault was reported Feb. 8 on Fields Estate Road when a girlfriend was assaulted by her boyfriend after a disagreement about childcare.

No arrests were reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

A theft of cargo $10,000 to $100,000 was reported Feb. 8 in the 300 block of I-20 East.

A miscellaneous incident was reported Feb. 8 in the 1800 block of Victory Drive.

A theft under $100 was reported Feb. 8 in the 5300 block of Scottsville Road.

A theft of property more than $100, less than $750 was reported Feb. 8 on Herbert/Highbridge.

No arrests were reported by the Marshall PD in the past 24 hours.

