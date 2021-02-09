Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
A burglary was reported Feb. 8 on Gayle Lane when a vehicle was taken from a garage.
A theft was reported Feb.8 on Page Road when game cameras were stolen from residence.
An online solicitation of a minor was reported Feb. 8 in Hallsville when a 12- year-old female in a chat room was asked for explicit pictures from an 18-year-old.
An assault was reported Feb. 8 on Fields Estate Road when a girlfriend was assaulted by her boyfriend after a disagreement about childcare.
No arrests were reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A theft of cargo $10,000 to $100,000 was reported Feb. 8 in the 300 block of I-20 East.
A miscellaneous incident was reported Feb. 8 in the 1800 block of Victory Drive.
A theft under $100 was reported Feb. 8 in the 5300 block of Scottsville Road.
A theft of property more than $100, less than $750 was reported Feb. 8 on Herbert/Highbridge.
No arrests were reported by the Marshall PD in the past 24 hours.