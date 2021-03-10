Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Desmond Dejuan Hill, 22, was arrested March 9 on charges of assault/family house member impeding breath.
J Darius Demon Cole, 30, was arrested March 9 on multiple charges of traffic incidents/violations.
Jason Erick Hopkins, 47, was arrested March 9 on multiple charges of traffic incidents/violations.
Tyrell Darnell Smith, 35, was arrested March 9 on continuous violence against the family.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
An assault family/house member impeding breath/circulation was reported March 9 in the 700 block of Forest Terrance.
Burglary of vehicles was reported in the 3600 block of John Reagan Street.
A deadly conduct discharge firearm was reported in the March 9 in the 1400 block of Kathy Street.