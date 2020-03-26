Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Melvin Carnell Blake, 26, of Marshall was arrested March 24 on charges of assault causes bodily injury family member.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm was reported March 24 in the 700 block of Summitt Street.
A theft of property more than $750 and less than $2,500 was reported March 24 in the 1000 block of North Bolivar Street.
An assault causes bodily injury to a family member was reported March 24 in the 1300 block of Alexander Street.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Brittany Leigh Zimicki was arrested March 24 on charges of public intoxication.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
A burglary of a building was reported March 19 in Waskom when power tools were stolen.
An assault family violence was reported March 19 in Longview when a woman was assaulted by her ex-boyfriend.
The burglary of a vehicle was reported March 23 in Marshall when guns were stolen from a vehicle.