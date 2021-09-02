504402789
Arrests and incidents from the Marshall Police Department and Harrison County Sheriff's Department are now available.

 Special to the News Messenger

Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department

Mandy May Capps was arrested Sept. 1 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

Jessica Danielle Brimhall, 29, was arrested Sept. 1 on multiple charges of bond forfeiture after resisting arrest search transport.

Johnathan Edward Cherry, 46, was arrested Sept. 1 on multiple warrants.

Amy Marie McQueen, 35, was arrested Sept. 2 on charges of driving while intoxicated.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

A theft of property more than $2,500 and less than $30,000 was reported Sept. 1 in the 2500 block of West Pinecrest Drive.

A terroristic threat cause fear of imminent bodily harm was reported Sept. 1 in the 2700 block of Karnack Highway.

A driving while intoxicated was reported Sept. 2 in the 700 block of South East End Boulevard.

