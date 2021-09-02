Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Mandy May Capps was arrested Sept. 1 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Jessica Danielle Brimhall, 29, was arrested Sept. 1 on multiple charges of bond forfeiture after resisting arrest search transport.
Johnathan Edward Cherry, 46, was arrested Sept. 1 on multiple warrants.
Amy Marie McQueen, 35, was arrested Sept. 2 on charges of driving while intoxicated.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A theft of property more than $2,500 and less than $30,000 was reported Sept. 1 in the 2500 block of West Pinecrest Drive.
A terroristic threat cause fear of imminent bodily harm was reported Sept. 1 in the 2700 block of Karnack Highway.
A driving while intoxicated was reported Sept. 2 in the 700 block of South East End Boulevard.