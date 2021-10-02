Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Robert Christopher Young, 48, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family member and driving while intoxicated second offense on Thursday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Driving while intoxicated second offense, 1400 block of University Avenue, Thursday
- Deadly conduct, 100 block of Doty Street, Thursday
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Trent Lamar Taylor, 55, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while license invalid and parole violation on Thursday.
- Tiffany Marie Williams, 41, of Jennings, Missouri was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams on Thursday.