Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Marie Mekka Brehm, 29, was arrested Jan. 13 on charges of burglary of a habitation.
Marlee Ann Mosier, 27, was arrested Jan. 13 on charges of burglary of a habitation.
McKensie Brooklyn Ponder, 19, was arrested Jan. 13 on charges of burglary of a habitation.
Ronnie Kwamr Gordon, 30, was arrested Jan. 13 on charges of assault family/household member with previous conviction and a warrant from another agency.
Cedric Anthony Lewis, 60, was arrested Jan. 13 on charges of driving while intoxicated second.
Robert Wilbert Hodge, 39, was arrested Jan. 13 on charges of driving with license invalid with previous conviction and a traffic incident/violation.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A burglary of a habitation was reported Jan. 13 in the 400 block of Warren Drive.
A driving while intoxicated second was reported Jan. 13 on East Houston/Victory.