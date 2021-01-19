Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Issac Day, 21, was arrested Jan. 16 on multiple arrest warrants.
Francis Todd Jones, 56, was arrested Jan. 17 on charges of drunkenness.
Eric Derrell Jenkins, 41, was arrested Jan. 18 on charges of assault family/household member with previous conviction.
Fredrick Lee Robinson, 23, was arrested Jan. 18 on charges of a city ordinance violation and multiple traffic incident/violation.
Courtney Luevenia Wade, 21, was arrested Jan. 18 on assault family/house member impeding breath/circulation.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
The unauthorized use of vehicle was reported Jan. 15 in the 400 block of North East End Boulevard.
Assault causes bodily injury family member was reported Jan. 15 in the 600 block of Circle Drive.
Interfere with emergency request for assistance was reported Jan. 16 in the 2000 block of Beaver Street.
Drunkenness was reported Jan. 17 in the 700 block of East End Boulevard South.
A missing person was located Jan. 17 in the 2100 block of North East End Boulevard.
An assault causes bodily injury was reported Jan. 17 in the 2700 block of Victory Drive.
Burglary of vehicles was reported Jan. 18 on I-20 West.
Theft of property, more than $100, less than $750, was reported Jan. 18 in the 6000 block of South East End Boulevard.
A burglary of a habitation was reported Jan. 18 in the 700 block of Pocano Street.
An assault family/house member impeding breath/circ. was reported Jan. 18 in the 2000 block of Palestine Street.