Incidents reported by Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
A forgery/ID theft was reported July 21 in Longview when an id was used to attempt to get credit cards.
A burglary of a building was reported July 22 in Marshall when power tools were stolen.
The violation of a protective order was reported July 22 in Marshall when a subject violated terms of the protective order.
A theft was reported July 23 in Marshall when an ATV was stolen.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Cristie Lynn Bundick was arrested July 22 for displaying an expired license plate and an open container in a motor vehicle.
Malcolm Marcel Riggs was arrested July 22 on two assault charges.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
An assault causes bodily injury against a family member was reported July 22 on North Columbus and East Burleson.
A possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported July 22 on Scotts Quarter and Norwood.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Kristofer Anthony Johnson, 25, of Marshall was arrested July 22 on charges of evading arrest detention with a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 3, less than 28 grams and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.