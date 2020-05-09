Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
A theft was reported May 6 in Marshall when a battery was stolen at a well site.
A theft was reported May 7 in Diana when a cell phone was stolen.
A forgery was reported May 7 in Longview when a money order was stolen and passed.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Cameron William Meyers was arrested May 7 for manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than or equal to 4 grams, less than 200 grams, manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 1/4 more than 28 grams and theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
Shannon Lynn Searcy for violation of probation/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A burglary of a motor vehicle was reported May 7 in the 5200 block of South East End Boulevard.
The burglary of a vehicle was reported May 7 in the 2200 block of Grangeway Road.
A violation of an emergency management plan was reported May 7 in the 1900 block of West Pinecrest Drive.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Tony Costello, 40, of Marshall was arrested May 7 for no liability insurance and driving with license invalid and hinder secured creditors more than $30,000 less than $150,000.
Mangus Richard Welch was arrested May 6 on possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than or equal to 1 gram and less than 4 grams.