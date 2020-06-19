Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
A theft of a firearm was reported May 29 on Michelle Drive when a subject’s pistol was taken from the residence.
A criminal mischief was reported June 14 in Marshall when a subject’s tire was damaged.
No arrests were reported by the HCSO.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Darius Gordon Jones, 29, of Marshall was arrested June 17 on charges of aggravated robbery.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A burglary of a vehicle was reported June 17 in the 300 block of Murphey Street.
A theft of property more than $100, less than $750 was reported in the 600 block of South East End Boulevard.
An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported June 17 in the 1700 block of North East End Boulevard.
An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported June 17 in the 800 block of South Washington Avenue.