504402789

Arrests and incidents from the Marshall Police Department and Harrison County Sheriff's Department are now available.

 Special to the News Messenger

Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department

Yadira Nicole Aguilar was arrested July 12 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.

Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

Juan Tyrelle Neugent-Lowery was arrested July 12 on charges of two MPD warrants for no drivers license and no valid insurance, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 2, less than 1 gram and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 2, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.

Neyoshia Yanekie Shields was arrested July 12 on charges of terroristic threat and harassment.

Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department

A burglary of a habitation was reported July 12 in the 1200 block of East Bowie Street. 

Recommended For You