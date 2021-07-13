Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department
Yadira Nicole Aguilar was arrested July 12 on charges of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Juan Tyrelle Neugent-Lowery was arrested July 12 on charges of two MPD warrants for no drivers license and no valid insurance, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 2, less than 1 gram and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 2, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
Neyoshia Yanekie Shields was arrested July 12 on charges of terroristic threat and harassment.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A burglary of a habitation was reported July 12 in the 1200 block of East Bowie Street.