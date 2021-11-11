Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Norman Kashun Williams, 39, of Marshall was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and warrant (issued by other agency) on Monday.
- Kenneth Earl Howard, 49, of Marshall was arrested on a warrant (issued by other agency) on Monday.
- Keyunte Okeith Jackson, 25, of Marshall was arrested on four warrants (issued by other agency) on Monday.
- Christopher Levert Bowie, 33, of Marshall was arrested on a warrant (issued by other agency) on Monday.
- Charles Ray Mason, 33, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Monday.
- James Ellis Fields, 34, of Marshall was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on Tuesday.
- Shonta Laquinta Manning, 42, of Marshall was arrested and charged with criminal trespass on Tuesday.
- Juan Tyrelle Neugent-Lowery, 37, of Dallas was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana measuring less than two ounces, possession of a dangerous drug, unlawful carrying of a weapon and a Smith County warrant for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring between four and 200 grams on Tuesday.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
- Warrant (issued by other agency), 1900 block of Herbert Street, Monday
- Theft of property worth between $100 and $750, 100 block of North East End Boulevard, Monday
- Warrant (issued by other agency), 900 block of Wiley Avenue, Monday
- Unauthorized use of a vehicle, 2800 block of Victory Drive, Tuesday
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
- Katherine Elizabeth Bain, 28, of Marshall was arrested and charged with speeding, open container, driving while license invalid and failed to stop at designated area on Monday.
- Dakota Joseph Barnard, 28, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated on Monday.
- Tony Glenn Hall, 42, of Waskom was arrested and charged with terroristic threat of family/household on Monday.
- Gwendolyn Monique Kennedy, 33, of Lonestar was arrested and charged with violation of probation/theft of property worth less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions on Monday.
- Christopher Braniff 43, of Bossier City was arrested and charged with bond forfeiture/possession of a controlled substance in penalty group one measuring less than one gram on Tuesday.
- Christopher Wayne Melton, 53, of Longview was arrested and charged with capias pro fine/driving with license invalid with previous convictions, possession of drug paraphernalia and open container on Tuesday.
- John Wayne Dean, 50, of Carthage was arrested and charged with driving while license invalid and possession of drug paraphernalia on Tuesday.