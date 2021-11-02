504402789 (copy)
Arrests and incidents from the Marshall Police Department and Harrison County Sheriff's Department are now available.

 Special to the News Messenger

Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department

  • Jessica Anne Wilson, 38, of Longview was arrested and charged with drunkenness on Monday. 
  • Robert Christopher Young Sr., 48, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault causing a bodily injury on Monday. 
  • Ramod Ashun Roberson, 42, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving without a driver's license and failure to identify on Monday. 
  • Karissa Lashay Mattox, 17, of Marshall was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention on Monday. 

Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff's Office 

  • Darel Eugene Bean, 51, of Longview was arrested and charged with theft of property between $100 and $750 and a Caddo Parish warrant for theft of property between $100 and $750 on Monday. 
  • Michael Devin Ehrhard, 25, of Marshall was arrested and charged with burglary of habitation on Monday. 
  • Emily Malynn Roberts, 30, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury/family violence on Monday. 

