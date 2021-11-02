Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
- Jessica Anne Wilson, 38, of Longview was arrested and charged with drunkenness on Monday.
- Robert Christopher Young Sr., 48, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault causing a bodily injury on Monday.
- Ramod Ashun Roberson, 42, of Marshall was arrested and charged with driving without a driver's license and failure to identify on Monday.
- Karissa Lashay Mattox, 17, of Marshall was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention on Monday.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff's Office
- Darel Eugene Bean, 51, of Longview was arrested and charged with theft of property between $100 and $750 and a Caddo Parish warrant for theft of property between $100 and $750 on Monday.
- Michael Devin Ehrhard, 25, of Marshall was arrested and charged with burglary of habitation on Monday.
- Emily Malynn Roberts, 30, of Marshall was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury/family violence on Monday.