Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Kyram Benard Irving, 36, of Marshall was arrested March 31 on charges of theft of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams in a drug free zone, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and four Harrison County warrants.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A criminal mischief more than $100, less than $750 was reported March 30 in the 1200 block of State Street.
An unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported March 31 in the 700 block of Forest Terr.
No reports or arrests were given by the Harrison County Sheriff's Office for the past 24 hours.