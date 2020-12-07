Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Bowjohn Grahling Moore, 32, was arrested Dec. 4 on charges of assault family/household member with previous conviction.
David Wayne Moore, 53, was arrested Dec. 5 on assorted traffic related charges.
Lisa Marie Latham, 36, was arrested Dec. 6 on charges of theft under $100 and miscellaneous traffic charges.
Vincent Lee Barker, 27, was arrested Dec. 6 on charges of theft of property under $100, less than $750 and a warrant from another agency.
Zyan Caleb Allen, 24, was arrested Dec. 7 on charges for a expired vehicle registration.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A burglary of a vehicle was reported Dec. 4 in the 3000 block of Acadia Street.
An assault family/household members with previous convictions was reported Dec. 4 in the 5900 block of Elysian Fields Avenue.
An inactive assault was reported Dec. 4 in the 200 block of West Houston Street.
A recovered stolen vehicle was reported Dec. 5 on Jefferson/Summitt.
A theft of property more than $100, less than $750, was reported Dec. 5 in the 700 block of West Pinecrest Drive.
Theft of service more than $750, less than $2,500 was reported Dec. 5 on I20 East Highway.
A deadly conduct discharge firearm was reported Dec. 5 in the 500 block of East Austin Street.
Burglary of vehicles was reported Dec. 6 in the 400 block of East Emory Street.
A theft of property more than $100, less than $750 was reported Dec. 6 in the 3700 block of John Reagan Street.
A burglary of a building was reported Dec. 6 in the 3400 block of South Washington Avenue.
A warrant by another agency was served Dec. 6 at Walmart.