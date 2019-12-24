Marion County Sheriff’s Office investigating murder at Lake O’ Pines area
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred in the wee hours of the morning, today, at Lake o’ the Pines.
“At approximately 1:45 this morning, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a shooting incident in the Holiday Harbor area of Lake of the Pines,” Sherriff David McKnight stated in a news release
McKnight said, upon arrival, officers found a 39-year-old white male deceased from multiple gunshot wounds.
“According to witnesses in the home, the unknown suspect arrived at the home and a short altercation occurred prior to the murder,” the sheriff said. “The suspect fled in a possible dark colored midsized sedan.
No other information is available at this time, the sheriff said. Officials urge anyone with information on the incident to call Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 903-665-3961.
Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Jalen Smith, 17, of Hallsville was arrested Saturday for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Erick Dennard Smith, 40, of Jefferson was arrested Sunday for public intoxication.
Thomas Cortez Bonner, 55, of Garland was arrested Saturday for a first offense of driving while under the influence.
Ellick Gage Ellis, 18, of Marshall, was arrested Sunday for public intoxication.
Jeremy Ranaldi Lewis, 32, of Marshall was arrested Saturday for driving without a valid license.
Nathan Allen Burns, 20, of Marshall was arrested Sunday for minor driving under the influence.
Incidents Reported by the Marshall Police Department
Criminal mischief, over or equal to $100 and less than $750 was reported Friday on Brook Street.
Criminal mischief, over or equal to $100 and less than $750 was reported Friday on South Washington Avenue.
Criminal trespass was reported Friday on East Emory Street.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported Saturday on South East End Boulevard.
A first offense driving while under the influence was reported Saturday on Victory Drive and N Indian Springs.
Class B Criminal Mischief greater than $750 was reported Sunday on Poplar Street.
Nonaggrevated assault family violence was reported Monday on Buffo Street.
Assault causing bodily injury to a family member was reported Monday on Buffo Street.