One dead and two seriously injured after Smith County crash
At 1:08 p.m. Sunday afternoon, Troopers responded to a two vehicle fatal crash on Spur 364 approximately a half mile east of the city of Tyler in Smith County. The investigators preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling west on Spur 364 at the same time, the driver of a 2014 Nissan Sentra was traveling east on the same roadway.
The driver of the Chevrolet, for an unknown reason, crossed into the eastbound lane and struck the Nissan.
The driver of the Chevrolet was identified as Jeffery Harmon, 19, Tyler. Harmon was transported to UT-Health East Texas – Tyler in critical condition.
The driver of the Nissan was identified as Holly Lewis, 48, of Brownsboro. Lewis was pronounced at the scene by Judge Dunklin and was taken to Lighthouse Mortuary. A 17 year-old female passenger was transported to UT-Health East Texas – Tyler in critical condition.
The crash remains under investigation.
Arrests reported by the Marshall Police Department
Xavier Ramone Maze, 25, of Marshall was arrested on Friday for a traffic incident or violation.
Yancy Deshon King, 22, of Marshall was arrested on Friday for revocation of probation.
Perry Lynn McGee, 35, of Marshall was arrested on Saturday for unlisted charges.
Brandon Lloyd Smith, 20, of Marshall was arrested on Saturday for a traffic incident or violation.
Fredrick Lee Robinson, 24, of Marshall was arrested on Sunday for possession of marijuana greater than 2 ounces.
Bryan Wayne Mcarthur, 40, of Marshall was arrested on Sunday for a traffic incident or violation.
Jada Hall, 26, of Marshall was arrested on Sunday for a traffic incident or violation.
Charless= Vashun Woolen, 32, of Marshall was arrested on Sunday for drunkenness.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported on Friday on Alvin St.
Burglary of vehicles was reported on Sunday on Elysian Fields Blvd.
Theft of property between 4100 and $750 was reported on Friday on N East End Blvd.
Burglary of vehicles was reported on Sunday on Elysian Fields Blvd.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported on Friday on Whaley Ave.
Burglary of habitation was reported on Friday on Pineburr Cir.
Recovery of stolen vehicle was reported on Friday on Jeff Davis and Plantation.
Missing person located on Friday on S East End Blvd.
Unauthorized use of vehicle was reported on Saturday on Murphey St.
Criminal trespass was reported on Saturday on E Washington Pl.
Possession of marijuana was reported on Sunday on Summitt St.
Deadly conduct discharge of a firearm was reported on Sunday on Twyman St.
Theft under $100 was reported on Sunday on Warren Dr.
Arrests reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office
Thomas Cortez Bonner was arrested on Thursday for bail jump and driving while intoxicated. .
Kristin Taylor Cox was arrested on Saturday for possession of a controlled substance.
Timothy Marion Craver was arrested on Friday for resisting arrest, search or transport and theft of material.
Jasmine Rosha Hayes was arrested on Wednesday for two Angel County warrants.
Michelle Annette Holmes was arrested on Friday for forgery of a financial instrument.
Eric Justin Hunter was arrested on Sunday for assault causing bodily injury.
Bradley Kyle McGee was arrested on Sunday for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Casey Nolan Morrison was arrested on Saturday for possession of a dangerous drug.
Gregory Lynn Whiteley was arrested on Sunday for parole violation, possession of a controlled substance, display fictitious motor vehicle registration and violation of drivers license restrictions.
Dominic Lamonte Jacobs was arrested on Wednesday for evading arrest and assault causing bodily injury.
Chance Quade Martin was arrested on Thursday for failure to maintain financial responsibility.