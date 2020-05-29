Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Jacouri Dwaine Macon, 24, of Marshall, was arrested May 27 on charges of failure to signal right turn, unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces and possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 2, more than 4 grams, less than 400 grams.
Lee Arthur Lewis, 60, of Marshall was arrested May 28 on a warrant from another agency.
Kvon Daymion Smith, 19, of Marshall was arrested on a traffic incident/violation.
Kelvisha Berneisa Worth was arrested May 27 on charges of driving while intoxicated.
Incidents reported by the Marshall Police Department
A criminal mischief more than $100, less than $750 was reported May 27 in the 1400 block of Paula Street.
A fraudulent use/possession of identifying info was reported May 27 in San Antonio.
Possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, more than or equal to 4 grams, less than 400 grams, was reported May 27 in the 1700 block on North East End Boulevard.
Criminal mischief more than $100, less than $750 was reported May 27 in the 2000 block of Addibelle Street.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Albert Lee Pittman Jr. was arrested May 27 on charges of assault causes bodily injury.
Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
A fraudulent use of identifying info was reported May 27 in Harleton when the information was used without consent.
A theft was reported May 28 in Marshall when an ATV and an air compressor was stolen.
A criminal mischief was reported May 27 in Longview when a house was vandalized with patient.