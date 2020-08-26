Incidents reported by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
A theft was reported Aug. 24 in Longview when a cell phone was stolen.
A burglary of a habitation was reported Aug. 24 in Longview when a cell phone and handgun were stolen.
A burglary of a vehicle was reported Aug. 24 in Waskom when a table and a cake cover were stolen.
A theft was reported Aug. 25 in Longview when exhaust filters were stolen.
Arrests made by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
Rhett Dillon Butler was arrested Aug. 24 on charges of violation of probation/unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Kenneth Edward Molan was arrested Aug. 24 on charges of possession of a dangerous drug and a Caddo Parish warrant for theft of property, more than $2,500, less than $30,000.
Arrests made by the Marshall Police Department
Clifton Davis, 22, was arrested Aug. 24 on a MPD warrant for running a stop sign.
Cameron Payton, 18, was arrested Aug. 24 on charges of displaying the wrong registration sticker.
No incidents were reported by the Marshall Police Department in the past 24 hours.